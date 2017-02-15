INNISFIL – A package delivered to an Alcona house Tuesday was stolen before its owner returned home.

A man told South Simcoe police the parcel was delivered to the Leslie Drive house at 10 a.m. that day, but had been removed from his porch by the time he got home at 8 p.m.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With the increase in on-line shopping and home delivery, police say these types of theft could increase.

Police advise having someone at home to take delivery of expensive items or have a neighbour accept packages.

A home video system can assist in the investigation, police said, but will not prevent theft.