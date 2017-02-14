Road construction season ramps up

It's going to be a long summer for drivers who use Highways 11 and 400 regularly.

There still may be ample snow in the forecast, but construction season is quickly approaching and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has a full slate of projects on tap that will impact motorists travelling through Simcoe County this summer.

The bulk of the work is going to cause headaches for drivers travelling along Highway 400, particularly through the Barrie area.

"We know Highway 400 is the route for cottagers, so typically on the weekends, we don't conduct the work," said Astrid Poei, spokesperson for the MTO, who added holiday restrictions are enshrined in each contract and closures should not occur during peak hours, such as the morning or evening rush.

"Our number 1 priority is keeping our infrastructure in a state of good repair," she said. "As you can imagine, we are doing some work just to make sure we keep up the maintenance of that infrastructure."

The MTO is preaching patience this year -- like every year -- for the everyday commuters along that route. It'll be prudent to start planning for longer drives if you're heading along the approximately 25-km stretch of Highway 400 from just north of Highway 89 to the split with Highway 11.

The work starts with the replacement of the Line 4 bridge in Innisfil, just south of the newly-opened On Route. The $9.5-million project will feature off-peak lane closures, but requires the highway to be completely shut down sometime this spring. This closure is about eight kilometres south of the McKay Road bridge which was torn down last year. That project is expected to wrap up by the fall.

In Barrie, two other bridge projects which started last year will continue through to 2018. The northbound bridge at Tiffin Street is being replaced and the southbound bridge is being refurbished, while the full bridge is in the process of being replaced at Willow Creek South. The combined value of the projects is more than $47 million.

On top of those major projects, the MTO's median barrier replacement program will resume after taking 2016 off. About six kilometres of the highway from Innisfil Beach Road to just north of Mapleview Drive will have its beam box barrier replaced with the safer Jersey wall concrete median. As well, drainage improvements and road resurfacing will be undertaken at the same time. That project goes to tender this year and will continue into 2018.

A majority of these projects have already been launched and drivers will soon be reminded of the lane restrictions associated with them.

"A lot of the work that's happening this summer is carry-over work," Poei said. "A lot of it is during off-peak hours; there aren't going to be major closures."

One of those carry-over projects is the completion of the Shellswell Creek culvert near Line 6 of Oro-Medonte on Highway 11. The project, first started in 2015, will see about a further three weeks of construction reducing the highway to one lane in each direction later this spring.

As well, the bridge rehabilitation at Highway 400 and Mount St. Louis Road should wrap up by the fall. Until then, expect off-peak single-lane closures on the highway and a reduction of Mount St. Louis Road to one lane, with temporary signals to control two-way traffic.

The Line 15 bridge over Highway 11 will be controlled similarly throughout most of 2017 as bridge rehabilitation work is set to begin there in the spring. Off-peak lane closures will also be in place at the bridge along the highway.

The MTO is a stakeholder in the off-highway projects in Orillia this year, which include the redesign of the Old Barrie Road-Highways 11/12-Harvie Settlement Road corridor and the west Orillia road improvements.

At Old Barrie Road, earthworks are mostly complete, however the city is waiting for telecommunications utilities to be moved before further work can be done. On Highway 12 in the west end, about 90% of the design work is complete, after a second turning lane was added to the Coldwater Road interchange from Highway 11 south. Future work includes additional turning lanes at Monarch Drive and West Ridge Boulevard.

At the north end of the region, the Trent-Severn bridges on both Highway 400 and Highway 11 will also continue to be worked on. The Severn River and Trent-Severn bridge work at Highway 400, which included replacement of the northbound bridge and refurbishment of the southbound bridge, should be finished by mid-summer, while work on the Highway 11 side, which includes the CN bridge will extend in the 2018. That work will primarily be done behind concrete barriers with off-peak lane closures.

To the south, Bradford West Gwillimbury residents will see progress made on the new Highway 400 interchange at Line 5. As well, near the Simcoe County-York Region border, reconstruction of the interchange at Highway 9 will continue through 2018. The $67.5 million project will see the northern half of the existing bridge, which carried eastbound traffic over Highway 400, demolished in late Feb./early March.

Since 2003, more than $634 million has been spent on MTO controlled roads throughout Simcoe County.

