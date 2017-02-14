ADJALA-TOSORONTIO TWP. - A local man faces impaired driving and drug possession charges after his truck went into the ditch late Sunday.

Nottawasaga OPP were called to the single-vehicle crash just after 11:35 p.m. on County Rd. 5, near County Rd. 15.

Officers found a black Chevrolet pickup truck in the ditch and arrested its 27-year-old driver. He was taken back to the Nottawasaga detachment for breath tests and blew more than twice the legal limit, police said.

An Adjala-Tosorontio Township man was charged with impaired driving and marijuana possession.

He was later released with a court date.