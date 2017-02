INNISFIL – It took South Simcoe police just more than two hours to find a missing Sandy Cove Acres man Monday night.

Police were called to a home there at 10 p.m. after a woman said her elderly husband was overdue from a shopping trip.

Numerous officers searched the area looking for a man and his vehicle.

Just after midnight, a patrolling officer spotted the man's car. He had become lost and confused in his travels.

Police were able to get him home safely.