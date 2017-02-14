Both James and Nickolas Pasowisty died as a result of multiple stab wounds at a William Street house in Barrie last week.

On Tuesday afternoon city police released the results of forensic post-mortems on James Pasowisty, 51, and his 19-year-old son Nickolas.

Their post-mortems took place Monday at Ontario's Centre for Forensic Science in Toronto.

Dyrrin Daley, 24, of Barrie, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16.

The Barrie Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the double homicide on William Street, city police said.

The Forensic Identification Unit spent the better part of the weekend processing the scenes on William Street and Marcus Street. Both scenes have since been released and residents in the attached units have returned.

City police received two 911 calls from the William Street residence at 3:20 a.m. last Wednesday and went to the house, between Burton Avenue and Holgate Street, where two bodies were found.

Just after 1 p.m. the same day, a man was arrested at a Marcus Street home and later questioned by city police.

This is the same man now facing first-degree murder charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police are reminding the public that a court imposed publication ban remains in effect.