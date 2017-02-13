Mini Pops dancing into Barrie

Spend Family Day with the Mini Pop Kids.

Ten children bring the hit songs of today’s pop rock stars to the Georgian Theatre in Barrie, part of a wider 2017 Spotlight Tour that takes in stops across Ontario and Alberta.

Isabelle Cavaliere, also known as Izzy, was part of 2015 tour as a back-up dancer, part of Extreme Dance Connection, a Barrie studio that will be dancing in the show again this year. The Barrie show, in 2015, sold out. Last year, the tour went to Midland.

Izzy, a Grade 6 student at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Innisfil, landed in the top 10 and will be performing on stage as one of the singers.

The Mini Pop Kids recorded an album of 22 hits by artists such as Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Pitbull, Jason Derula. They shot a commercial for the Mini Pop Kids 14 album which aired on Disney Channel, Teletoon, YTV and the like.

The cast sang and danced their way through a music video to 24k Magic, a Bruno Mars song, which can be seen on You Tube. Izzy is also one of five girls featured on a music video of Katy Perry’s song Rise.

Her favourite song off the album is a duet by DJ Snake Justin Bieber called Let Me Love You. Her favourite singers are Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

K-Tel marked the first Mini Pop Kids music line in the early 1980s with recordings of current pop hits sung by talented children and that tradition continued with the relaunch of the music line in 2004 with family friendly versions of popular songs.

Izzy started out signing around the house, took some lesson in guitar and would participate in recitals at TJ’s School For Music in Innisfil.

She’s joined the choir at her school and the guitar club. She also enjoys music and drama classes and participated in a couple of plays.

Beyond school, she landed a role in an episode of Fear Thy Neighbour, a television show that aired last summer on Investigation Discovery channel.

“I like acting,” she said adding that she wants to keep singing and doing drama. “I want to be a singer but if I don’t (then) I want to be an architect.”

The audition process for the Mini Pop Kids show began last February in Toronto. More than 500 children showed up.

Izzy was required to sing a song, Black Magic, from the MPK 2013 album. She made the cut to 70. A dancing round followed, then more singing and dancing rounds until she was selected.

When Izzy isn’t singing or dancing or going to school, she likes hanging out with her friends and going on Instagram to attract followers. She’s up to more than 2,000.

There will be a meet and greet with the Mini Pop Kids after the Barrie show. It unfolds on Monday, Feb. 20 at Georgian Theatre, 3 p.m. Tickets are $30, $40 for VIP seating, includes taxes, available at the box office, 705-739-4228.