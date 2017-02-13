INNISFIL – A man was able to walk to land after his snowmobile broke down on Lake Simcoe Sunday.

South Simcoe police said the man had called his wife and she relayed his position to officers.

Due to thin ice, Innisfil firefighters and York Regional police were set to go in air boats.

The man had left his sled and walked toward land, but had become disoriented due to blowing snow, which caused poor visibility.

But the snowmobiler did not need help.

“We were told he'd returned to land, so we called off the boats,” said South Simcoe police Const. Richard Williamson. “In actuality, he could 'see land' so we waited for him to return.

“He only had 10% on his cell battery so that didn't help either."

The man did not need medical attention, police said.