BRADFORD – An open beer can on a car console was enough to lead to an impaired driving charge against a local man Saturday night.

South Simcoe police stopped a car at 9:30 p.m. and the beer can was spotted as an officer approached it.

Police say the driver admitted to drinking and failed a roadside screening test.

The man was also on a bail condition not to consumer alcohol.

A 46-year-old Bradford man was charged with having more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while driving and failing to meet the conditions of his release.

He was given a court date later this month, his vehicle was impounded and his driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days.