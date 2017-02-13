Three Barrie residents face drug charges after city police raided a Peel Street home early Feb. 4.

A search warrant was used for the 3 a.m. raid and police seized a small amount of crack cocaine and marijuana. Cash and drug parpaphernalia were also seized.

Two women, age 56 and 22, along with a 26-year-old man, were charged with drug possession and trafficking.

The man is also charged with obstructing police, for giving officers a false name. He is wanted by Toronto police for assault charges from 2015.

The women were later released with court dates, while the man was handed over to Toronto police.