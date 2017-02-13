Being a young team presents a number of challenges for the Barrie Colts.

While they’ve begun to get stronger at their starts, it’s now closing out contests that’s becoming a factor.

Barrie gave up a pair of third-period leads in a one-win weekend, as it lost 7-5 to the Mississauga Steelheads on Thursday and 4-1 to the Peterborough Petes on Saturday, sandwiching a 3-2 shootout win over the Niagara IceDogs.

“It just comes down to bearing down,” said Colts forward Aidan Brown. “You need to do whatever it takes, and if you have to take a hit to make a play, then you’ve got to do that.

“It seems like we’re not doing it all the time.”

One thing that has gone well for the Colts during this stretch has been their play in the first few minutes of the game, where Barrie has established itself quite well, even against some of the league’s top clubs.

Finishing in the same mould, though, has been a work in progress.

“I think we can’t get too comfortable,” Brown said. “Coming out strong, we get into them and start doing our thing, and I think we get too confident.

“We have to keep doing what we’re supposed to, which is getting into guys and taking away their time and space.”

Things were looking great to begin the weekend, as Barrie built up a 3-0 lead on Mississauga, chasing starter Matthew Mancina from the net.

“We need to get more shots on net and get our rebounds,” said Colts forward Curtis Douglas. “The rebounds we get, we can bury.

“We did a good job of that to start the Mississauga game.”

But the Steelheads came back strong and the Colts had nary a reply, with Mississauga scoring seven times in the last two periods to take the game away from Barrie.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable giving up three goals in the third,” Douglas said. “I think we need to focus on taking short shifts, so all of our lines have energy still for the end of the game.

“We can have a lot of energy this way both at the end of the game and the start.”

Barrie would be in a tight, low-scoring contest with the IceDogs in St. Catharines the next night, trailing 1-0 until a pair of third-period markers pushed the Colts ahead.

Once again though, Barrie gave up a third-period lead, this time with 2:11 to go, and the game ultimately went to a shootout.

Christian Propp, getting the start on Friday, was perfect in the shootout, stopping 11 IceDogs in a row.

“Propp’s a great goalie and I knew he was going to stop all of them,” Brown said. “We do breakaways on him all the time and he’s stellar in that category.”

Brown was the 11th shooter to go for Barrie, and the winger heeded advice from assistant coach Mike Rosati on how to beat Niagara’s Stephen Dhillon.

“When I was coming down, our goalie coach, Rosy, said that their goalie is pretty much biting on everything, so I tried to do a pump fake and shoot and found the top corner,” said Brown, who followed the directions to a tee.

That would give Barrie the victory, ending their three-week skid.

“Unbelievable feeling,” Brown said. “We’d lost (nine) in a row and getting that win felt like a fresh start.

“You get that win and you’re a whole new team.”

That squad would come back home the next night and keep things close against the Petes, who were tied for the Eastern Conference lead.

Despite getting another strong goaltending effort, this time by Tiny Township’s Ruan Badenhorst, the Colts weren’t able to keep up with the high-flying Petes, who took it to Barrie and sealed the deal with an empty-netter in a 4-1 game.

Still, it was a trio of close contests, and one win, and that was a positive for the Colts.

“All three games this weekend we’ve been able to stay in and I think that’s (because) of the goalie,” Douglas said. “All three goalies played well this weekend, and I think we need to get a little more offence to help them out.”

Barrie will open up next weekend with a winnable contest Friday in Guelph.

“We’ve really come together as a team,” Douglas said. “We’re bonding and getting closer.

“We just need to keep working with the gameplan that (head coach) Dale (Hawerchuk) gives us and just keep on rolling.”

