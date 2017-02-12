Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement – read snowy weather – for Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City, Washago and Collingwood.

Snow associated with a developing weather system moved into the area Sunday morning and could be heavy at times. Accumulations of up to 10 centimetres are likely by Sunday evening.

As this system moves away Sunday evening, strengthening northwest winds will result in lake-effect snow which may lead to additional accumulations.

Snow squall watches and warnings may be issued for areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay later Sunday.

Barrie is expected to get 5-10 cm of snow Sunday, with an east wind at 20 kilometres an hour becoming light in the afternoon with a high of 0 degree Celsius.

But the forecast for Sunday night is for flurries with risk of snow squalls and local blowing snow. Another 10 cm of snow is on the way, with winds northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h and a low of -6 C.

There's also a risk of snow squalls Monday morning and early in the afternoon, 5-10 cm, with northwest winds gusting 30-50 km/h and a high of -3 C. That will fall to -10 C Monday night.