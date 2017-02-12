Two men in a black pickup truck are on city police radar.

Last Monday, a Ford F150 went to a parking lot at Home Options Made Easy on Saunders Road in Barrie. Two men hooked up a black and red Beck trailer, cutting all locking mechanisms on the hitch and wheels, then pulled away with all the construction equipment inside it.

There was also a second theft at a fenced compound on Live Eight Way. Video showed the same truck there four times during the night and finally returning with a trailer. A Tamper Wacker was taken at 1:40 a.m.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Const. M. Hankin at 705-725-7025, ext. 2642 or at mhankin@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.