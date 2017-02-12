Barrie man facing 2 murder charges
Barrie city police keep watch at a William Street house Sunday morning where a double homicide took place Feb. 8. Forensic post-mortems on the victims – James Pasowisty, 51, and his son Nickolas, 19 - are scheduled for Monday at Ontario's Centre for Forensic Science in Toronto. Dyrrin Daley, 24, of Barrie, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. BOB BRUTON photo
