ADJALA-TOSORONTIO – Two people face drug charges after police raided an Everett home on Thursday.

Nottawasaga OPP seized 639 cannabis marijuana plants, 27.5 pounds of dried cannabis marijuana and $700 in Canadian money.

A 37-year-old Toronto resident and a 50-year-old Everett resident are both charged with drug production and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were later released with court dates.

OPP used a Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrant for the Feb. 9 raid.