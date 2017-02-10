Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Barrie, along with Orillia, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City, Washago and Collingwood.

A general 10-centimetre snowfall is on the way Friday afternoon and evening.

An Alberta Clipper sailing towards southern Ontario will spread snow across the region by this afternoon.

Snowfall amounts near 10 cm are expected in most areas by the time the snow ends, by midnight, in the wake of the clipper.

This snowfall is expected to affect the afternoon commute. Tricky winter driving conditions are expected, as untreated roads will become snow covered and slippery.

Low visibility from occasional blowing snow is possible in exposed areas, so motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.

Specific to Barrie, Environment Canada is predicting a few flurries ending this morning then cloudy with snow and local blowing snow beginning near noon, an amount of 5 cm.

Winds will come from the south at 30 kilometres an hour, gusting to 50 km/h near noon with a high of -5 degree Celsius.

Tonight the snow is to end near midnight, but then there's a risk of freezing drizzle overnight.

Temperatures could rise to -1 C by morning.

For more, visit weather.gc.ca.