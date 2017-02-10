Panthers, Tritons claim Barrie city basketball titles
Scott Pauze of the St. Peter’s Panthers junior boys basketball team makes a pass during Wednesday night’s junior final at the city championships against the Bear Creek Kodiaks, held at Eastview Secondary School in Barrie. The Panthers won, 70-51. Osa Osaghae led the Panthers with 17 points while teammate Sean Palmer dropped 15. Alex Wood led the Kodiaks with 13 points.
The Barrie city boys junior and senior basketball championships wrapped up Wednesday night at Eastview Secondary School.
The St. Peter’s Panthers won the junior boys title while the Nantyr Shores Tritons took the senior crown.
MARK WANZEL/PHOTOS