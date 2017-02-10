The Innisdale Invaders are going to OFSAA.

Whether they enter through the front or back door remains to be seen.

The senior girls volleyball team took the first step to earning their way to the provincial event they're set to host, defeating the Bear Creek Kodiaks 25-9, 25-21, 25-20 on Thursday in the public-board quarter-finals.

“We killed the first set and then we let them catch up a bit because we lost our focus and took it too easily,” said Innisdale's Sydney Smisko. “I think we come into the games pretty confident, sometimes too confident, because we're one of the better teams.”

The beginning went well for the Invaders, who built up an 11-1 lead after Smisko served four straight balls into the Bear Creek half that went unreturned.

“We were able to get on a roll,” said Innisdale's Renee Monbourquette. “We were really hyped up, and we had a really good practice on (Wednesday), so I think we were ready to play.”

On multiple occasions in the opening set, the Invaders had a clean three touches that led to points.

“We just have to focus on going back to basics sometimes,” Smisko said. “One pass leads to a good set, which leads to a good kill, so we just have to let go of our first mistake and then get back into how we play.”

The second set started off on the wrong foot for Innisdale, which gave up the first five points.

Although Bear Creek came in having won just three sets all season, it wasn't going to just surrender in this game, with Payton Elliot and Angelica Nowak making some smart plays at the net to keep the Kodiaks in front.

It took a consistent surge by the Invaders, led in part by a few excellent serves from Sarah Klatt, to pull ahead and stay there to win the second set.

Innisdale would lean on its veteran coaches, Mark Molasy and Brad Graham, to help find the weaknesses in the Kodiaks defence.

“It's very helpful, because they know exactly what to tell us,” Monbourquette said. “They're able to look at what the other team's doing and help us to fix our positioning and find holes.”

The two teams would continue to go back and forth in the third set, but Innisdale held a 22-20 advantage with Smisko set to serve again.

She fired a pair of aces to all but put the game out of reach, before an unreturned ball ended things for Bear Creek.

“It was super important just to focus on my serve at that point,” Smisko said. “I just wanted to finish it, so I wanted to focus on what I could do to win the game.”

The Invaders will be looking to work together better in their semifinal matchup next week, likely against Eastview.

“Communication is a big thing,” Monbourquette said. “Once we do that, we get hyped up and our energy gets a lot better.

“We can't get down on ourselves, and when we don't communicate, we sit there in silence, rather than getting out of that and not worrying about what we did previously.”

The Invaders would likely have to go through both Eastview and Nantyr Shores if they want to win it all.

It's a tall task, but Smisko feels like they're up to it.

“Especially going against those two teams, it's always a better game, and everyone gets up, and into it and ready,” Smisko said. “This game, we knew we had the odds in our favour, but going into games like that, we don't know and we have to play to our best.”

In the end, it'll be up to the Invaders to prove that they should be at next month's event, which will be held at Eastview and Georgian College.

“We definitely still want to come out as a team that deserves to go to OFSAA,” Smisko said. “Every year, we've been able to show that we do.

“This year, it's kind of hard, because we do have it in the back of our minds that we're going, no matter what, but we want to prove to everyone that we deserve to go.”

twitter.com/stephen_sweet