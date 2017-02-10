INNISFIL – A local man wanted for sexual interference in Manitoba will be turned over to the RCMP.

On Thursday South Simcoe police detectives were investigating a stolen property case when they determined the suspect was wanted in Manitoba.

After confirming the arrest warrant, a 27-year-old Innisfil man was located and arrested.

He was charged with possession of stolen property and held for a bail hearing.

The man will be turned over to the Mounties once these charges are dealt with, police said.