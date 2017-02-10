Change text size for the story

BRADFORD – Parents were threatened and assaulted when their son refused to attend school Thursday morning.

South Simcoe police were called to a home at 9:15 a.m. after an argument escalated into a physical altercation.

Police say a youth had armed himself with a kitchen knife.

He was arrested without incident and held for a bail hearing.

A 16-year-old Bradford boy was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of threatening and weapons dangerous.

His parents were not injured.