A man got his cookie and too much change at a McDonald's restaurant in Barrie recently.

On Feb. 4 at 2:40 p.m., city police say a man entered the Mapleview Drive eatery, approached an employee at the counter and asked to buy a cookie.

But while the employee was taking payment, the man caused confusion and made a scene, switching bills and his method of payment, police said.

A manager tried to help, but the man left the store with his cookie before the issue could be resolved.

But when the til was counted, it was determined the man left without paying for his cookie and with change for the $50 bill he originally gave as payment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. K. Barkley at 705-725-7025, ext. 2609 or at kbarkley@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.