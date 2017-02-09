Double-murder suspect appears in Barrie bail court
Dyrrin Daley, a 24-year-old Barrie man, is taken into custody by city police Wednesday afternoon in connection with a double homicide. Daley has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 19-year-old Nick Pasowisty and his 51-year-old father Jayme. Their bodies were found early Wednesday morning inside their William Street home. Daley was arrested on Marcus Street following a high-risk takedown. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
Wearing blue jail-issued coveralls and handcuffs, Dyrrin Daley, 24, standing over six feet tall, looked bored as he sat down in the prisoners box in bail court.
He showed no emotion as the Crown attorney read out that he is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
His left arm was wrapped in a tensor bandage and a splint, however he did not appear to be in pain.
As he waited for a new court date to be set, he fussed with his fingernails and calmly gazed around the room.
Daley will be back in court Feb. 16 to allow him time to find a lawyer.
There is a ban on publication of details heard in court.
Daley will not have a bail hearing unless his lawyer makes an application for bail in a Superior court.
On his Facebook page, Daley can be seen posing gangster-style in sunglasses while holding two guns, in another photo he poses with two large pet lizards sitting on each shoulder.
Daley had a previous criminal charge of impaired driving that is still before the courts.