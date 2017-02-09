Wearing blue jail-issued coveralls and handcuffs, Dyrrin Daley, 24, standing over six feet tall, looked bored as he sat down in the prisoners box in bail court.

He showed no emotion as the Crown attorney read out that he is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

His left arm was wrapped in a tensor bandage and a splint, however he did not appear to be in pain.

As he waited for a new court date to be set, he fussed with his fingernails and calmly gazed around the room.

Daley will be back in court Feb. 16 to allow him time to find a lawyer.

There is a ban on publication of details heard in court.

Daley will not have a bail hearing unless his lawyer makes an application for bail in a Superior court.

On his Facebook page, Daley can be seen posing gangster-style in sunglasses while holding two guns, in another photo he poses with two large pet lizards sitting on each shoulder.

Daley had a previous criminal charge of impaired driving that is still before the courts.