GEORGIAN BAY TWP. - A Quebec man faces human trafficking, assault and threatening charges after OPP made a traffic stop on Highway 400 Tuesday.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say a female in the vehicle was in need of assistance.

A 32-year-old Pierrefonds man was charged with trafficking in persons, receiving benefits from trafficking in persons, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault and two counts of transferring an identity document.

He was held for a bail hearing in a Barrie court.