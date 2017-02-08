INNISFIL – Tires and rims were taken, and cars damaged, overnight Monday in a series of thefts.

South Simcoe police say four tires and rims were removed from a vehicle parked near Industrial Park Road, then three cars were damaged when windows were broken looking for a lock nut to remove tires.

No tires were taken from the Audi vehicles, but police said these incidents might have been visible to drivers on Highway 400.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.