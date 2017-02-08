LSRCA tree planting programs now open

Let Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority (LSRCA) help you save money on your energy bills by taking part in our annual tree planting program.

"Trees create beautiful views and new spaces for recreation, but they have practical benefits as well in that they can help save you money on your energy bills," explains Paul Cottenden, LSRCA's forest technician. "In the winter months, trees can block strong winds from entering your home and can reduce heating costs by up to 25 per cent. In the summer, they can help keep your house cool by offering shade. In fact, one mature tree can have the same impact as ten room-sized air conditioners," Cottenden adds.

Sound too good to be true? There is one slight catch. LSRCA's tree sale requires a minimum purchase of 100 seedlings. But with seedlings priced as low as 59 cents each, it's still a very affordable option. If 100 trees is more than you need, consider asking neighbours or friends if they want to go in on an order with you. There are seven species available to buy including white pine, white spruce, and red oak.

For homeowners that have larger properties (more than two acres) and don't want to plant their own trees, LSRCA offers a full-service planting program which includes a customized planting plan and specialized equipment to undertake the planting. Landowners may also qualify for a funding grant to cover up to 90 per cent of the costs.

Visit our website to purchase seedlings or learn more about the planting program. Orders are being taken until March 31.

Still not sure or new to tree planting? Cottenden is only a phone call away. With more than 30 years of forestry experience, he would love to share his knowledge and provide advice. There's no cost or obligation. Cottenden can be reached at 905-895-1281, ext. 245, or toll free at 1-800-465-0437.