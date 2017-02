INNISFIL – A pellet gun or slingshot was used to damage several vehicles here on the weekend, say South Simcoe police.

Affected areas include Cameron Avenue, Isabella street, Belle Aire Beach Road and Barry Avenue in Lefroy, along with Victoria Street in Stroud.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.