Sharing the costs of policing

The Town of Innisfil and Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury are partners in the South Simcoe Police Service – formed when the Innisfil and BWG Police Services were amalgamated at the end of 1996.

As part of the amalgamation agreement, a formula was established to split the costs of policing, based on population, number of houses, and assessment.

Under the formula, Innisfil – with its larger population and greater number of residences – has paid a larger percentage of the cost, although the gap has been narrowing as BWG has experienced rapid growth.

The first big change came in 2014, when the BWG-Innisfil Police Services Board recommended establishing a Capital Budget for the South Simcoe Police Service, that would be split 50/50 between the two municipalities. Operating costs continued to be apportioned according to the cost-sharing formula.

Now, Innisfil Councillor Doug Lougheed has filed a Notice of Motion, in the February 1 meeting of Council, calling for the formula to be revamped, “to ensure the methodology and formula of the funding allocation process moving forward is fair to both Towns.”

His motion asks the Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Innisfil to meet with their Bradford West Gwillimbury counterparts to review the 20-year-old agreement.

Councillor Lougheed has suggested that Bradford West Gwillimbury now generates more calls for service, and more complex cases, than Innisfil. “There is methodology out there to better analyse “calls for service,” including the officer time spent... I would hope that any review would consider engaging outside professional assistance in fully (analysing) the matter, should they go down that road.”

He also expressed a concern that the new Friday Harbour Resort could skew the assessment factor for Innisfil.

Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer, aware of the notice of motion and the arguments, suggested that BWG is also seeing a rapid rise in assessment value. “We have our Hwy. 400 Employment lands coming on,” he noted, as well as a more rapid rise in market value assessment.

Mayor Keffer suggested that the cost-sharing agreement has been fair and balanced. As for possible changes, “We'll cross that bridge when we come to it,” he said.

Councillor Lougheed's Motion will come back to Innisfil Council on February 15. “A review and providing an up-to-date financing model is beneficial to both municipalities, moving forward. I believe all members of both Councils should want to be satisfied each respective municipality is paying policing costs which reflect the service they are receiving,” he said.