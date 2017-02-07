Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Barrie, along with Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Hillsdale and Collingwood.

Mixed precipitation will develop early this morning, quickly changing to rain in the southwest with prolonged periods of freezing rain except in the south-central regions of the province, as a warm front lifts over the region.

All regions change over to rain by tonight south of the associated low.

The forecast is for lake-effect flurries and potential snow squalls Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of the low.