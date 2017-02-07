NEW TECUMSETH – Phoney American bills were used to buy pre-paid Visa gift cards at Tottenham Foodland Sunday afternoon.

OPP say a man and a woman entered the grocery store at 4 p.m. and paid for the gift cards with $20 US bills. At 4:15 p.m. they made a second purchase of gift cards.

Police say eight counterfeit American $20 bills were used, in total.

OPP describe both people as non-white.

The man is age 45, has a dark-coloured goatee and was wearing a dark toque and dark- coloured jacket.

The woman is age 65, was wearing a winter toque and a dark-coloured jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.