Freezing rain in Barrie is expected to begin mid-day and last for several hours, before changing to rain late this afternoon or early this evening.

City crews were brought in at 4 a.m. Tuesday to apply salt to priority roads before freezing rain hit.

On secondary roads, crews are applying salt on all streets today. Salt is being used instead of pickled sand today, due to the freezing rain.

Crews were in at 4 a.m. to plow and sand priority sidewalks. They will continue until the weather system has passed and the sidewalks are in passable conditions.

City crews were called in at 7:30 a.m. to plow and sand residential sidewalks. They will continue until 4 p.m.

Don't forget Barrie's Overnight Parking Bylaw bans on-street parking; it is not permitted from 3–6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area, and on other city streets from 12:01–7 a.m., Dec. 1 through March 31.

This ensures streets can be completely cleared of snow and that large emergency vehicles can get down the street.

For up-to-date information on winter control and to see service level standards, visit barrie.ca/snow.