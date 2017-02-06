One of Barrie's most visible, largest and well-known properties will likely stay empty a while longer.

The 60-acre Essa Road fairgrounds are no closer to being developed says Osmington, their Toronto owner.

In a Jan. 31 letter to city officials, Brad Keast of Osmington said delays in widening Essa Road from Anne Street to Bryne Drive make it difficult, if not impossible, to attract major tenants.

He said the widening has been delayed eight times in the last six years and is now scheduled for 2019-2021.

“We are profoundly concerned that our efforts have not materialized and that we have been consistently mislead,” Keast said in his letter.

“The property has been primarily vacant for over 10 years in anticipation of redevelopment. However, until Essa Road is widened, the property remains indefinitely stalled.”

In 2011 city council approved making Essa Road six lanes from Anne to Bryne.

There's now a $10.1-million cost for the widening and ramp improvements, although under the 400 bridge would remain four lanes.

Osmington was, at one point, planning 425,000 square feet of commercial development at 175 Essa Rd. and there was site plan approval for the project.

And two years ago this property was included in the site for a proposed university campus – until the province decided York, Peel and Halton regions would be the locations for new post-secondary school locations.

Keast said after that decision the fairgrounds would still make a great commercial site.

In his Jan. 31 letter, Keast said Osmington is having discussions with potential anchor tenants – but without Essa's widening, it will be no more than talk.

Coun. Arif Khan, who represents this part of Barrie, said he's aware of the developer's concerns.

“Osmington has advised me that, from their perspective, the timing of Essa Road improvements weighs on their ability execute a plan,” he said.

The Ward 8 councillor said the city has made substantial progress in the overall scope of widening the Essa Road corridor – with surveys, land acquisition, moving utilities, etc.

But with any city street which bisects a 400-series highway, the city is required to include Ontario's Ministry of Transportation (MTO) on planning and engineering matters.

Regardless of development on the Osmington site, Khan said council intends to move forward with improving the Essa Road corridor and that Fairview Road will also be reconstructed near the Essa intersection.

“Traffic flow, traffic volume, safe movement continues to be a priority,” he said. “Improving this area will have a definite impact in relieving congestion both in the immediate area as well as on Mapleview (Drive).

“That said, the city is at the mercy of the MTO's own timeline. The MTO does not have the (Essa Road) interchange/bridgeworks in their five-year capital plan,” Khan said.

The $10.1-million cost is the city's, and 63% would come from development charges, 34% from property taxes and 4% from wastewater revenues.

The design is underway and the city is co-ordinating with MTO the design approval.

In the staff-recommended 2017 capital plan, the project continues to be phased with construction of the Bryne Drive to Fairview Drive section in 2019, and the Fairview-to- Anne section in 2020/2021.

It is part of the city's 2017 operating/capital budget, which will be discussed by councillors Monday night.

bbruton@postmedia.com