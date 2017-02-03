Flags lowered to honour victims
Flags fly at half-staff outside the Innisfil Town Hall, just before the Council meeting on February 1. Miriam King/Innisfil Examiner/Postmedia Network
The Town of Innisfil has lowered its flags to half-staff, at the Innisfil Town Hall, to honour all of those killed or injured in an attack on a Quebec City mosque on January 29. In a statement issued by the municipality, “Town of Innisfil Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Council and Staff send their thoughts and prayers to everyone who has been affected by the tragedy.”