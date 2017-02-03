The Barrie Colts special teams have been anything but special of late.

Both the power-play and penalty killing units are struggling and it's costing the Colts in a big way.

Take Thursday night's 4-3 loss to the Kingston Frontenacs at the Barrie Molson Centre.

Facing the OHL's lowest-scoring team, the Colts put themselves in an early hole allowing a pair of first-period power-play markers and then didn't get any help from their own power play the rest of the way.

While Kingston would score three times on six chances with the man advantage, a listless Barrie power play went scoreless and barely had any chances, let alone shots, on its five opportunities.

As they have been on many nights of late, specialty teams were clearly the difference in the loss to Kingston.

" We talked about that, too," Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk said. "You've got to have a mindset on both of them."

With the exception of a strong late third-period power play, the Colts couldn't get anything going and that's certainly been the way in the last month.

Since the beginning of January, they have scored just five times on 52 power-play opportunities in 14 games.

Heading into Friday night's contest in Hamilton against the Bulldogs, the Barrie power play has scored a league-worst 28 times and sits 18th overall at 13.9%.

That's not lost on Hawerchuk, who is looking to provide a jolt by moving play-making forward Lucas Chiodo back to the point.

"Right now, we've got a group of guys on the power play that want to hang on to it too long," said Hawerchuk, whose club wraps up a busy weekend Saturday night when they host the Sarnia Sting. "I think our young defencemen really struggle at the top on a breakout.

"We're going to have to move some things around. It's just taking too long. We can't wait this long," he added. "We'll move Lucas Chiodo on the backside there maybe that will help quarterback it a bit."

Part of a strong power play is the ability to gain the zone and set up, something the Colts have struggled with.

Getting any kind of sustained pressure has been difficult for the young club.

"No quarterback," Hawerchuk said without hesitation. "Nobody can grab that. We went over how (the Frontenacs) play a 1-3 and all of a sudden the first few times guys are not sticking to the plan.

"One guy drops the plan and he moves into an area where we're not planning on moving it there and he's got no support. Just little things the guys got to give more attention to."

The Colts aren't getting many pucks to the net when they have the man advantage.

They had seven shots in the first period and then in a second period where they had four power plays, Barrie could only muster four shots on Kingston rookie goalie Mario Peccia.

"I think, honestly, we just need more shots on the power play," said overage winger Roy Radke, who scored twice in his return to the lineup Thursday after missing two weeks of action. "We go some power plays without getting a shot on net and we're not going to score a goal like that."

The Colts penalty kill is likely going through its worst stretch of the season. In 14 games since the beginning of January, they have been scored on 22 times in 65 penalty kills.

After spending most of the first half of the season in the upper half of the rankings, Barrie's penalty kill now sits 18th overall with a 78% success rating.

"We have our moments, but I think our problem is sometimes instead of boxing out we want to block shots and we don't block it," Hawerchuk said of the PK unit. "You've got to make the right choice.

"If you're going to box out, you box out. If you're going to block, you better block because all you're doing is screening the goalie."

Defenceman Justin Murray, who plays on both specialty units, maintains it's important the Colts don't let their recent struggles get them down.

Murray says it's imperative the young club listen to the coaching staff and stick to the plan.

"We just got to stay positive," Murray said. "Come to practice every day with a positive attitude and make sure that everyone's working hard and trying to get better every single day.

"If everyone's doing that then this should turn around and we should start stringing some wins together."

The Colts mustered only 11 shots through the opening two frames, but still got goals from Ben Hawerchuk and Radke to trail, 4-2.

Radke's second of the contest at 7:26 cut the Kingston lead to one and spurred on the Colts, who had several chances over the last half of the period but despite the late push dropped their sixth-straight contest.

Barrie entered action Friday trailing the North Bay Battalion by nine points for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

"They don't quit, they just got to be smarter," Hawerchuk said of his young team. "It's great to bring an effort all the time, but you've got to start learning as you go along otherwise guys are going to take your spot.

Game time Saturday against Sarnia is 7:30 p.m.

ICE CHIPS: Jason Robertson, with a pair, Ted Nichol and Stephen Desrocher scored for Kingston. Peccia made 21 saves, including 13 in the third, to get the win. Barrie's David Ovsjannikov kicked aside 29 of the 33 shots he faced. ... Thursday's contest also marked the return of Barrie overage forward Anthony Stefano, who had been out since Jan. 15. ... Colts forward Kirill Nizhnikov, who has got into just 29 of Barrie's 48 games this season, began serving a five-game suspension Thursday. The Russian rookie is sidelined thanks to a slashing major on Oshawa's Sean Allen last Saturday. ... Frontenacs rookie winger and Midhurst native Tyler Burnie had plenty of family and friends there Thursday to watch him play his first OHL game at the Barrie Molson Centre.