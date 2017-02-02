Ontario saw a 30% rise in organ donations last year, but urgency around the issue still remains, according to a Trillium Gift of Life Network (TGLN) spokesperson.

At a provincial level, as of today, there are 1,535 people waiting for a transplant, kidneys being the most-needed organ, said Jennifer Long, media relations co-ordinator for TGLN.

A report by the network says that 1,302 people received organ transplants last year, four of those being from Orillia, with 351 transplants made possible through deceased donors and 256 from living donors.

The rise can be attributed to targeted awareness campaigns across the province at hospitals and in the community, she said.

Yet, every three days someone will die because they won't get a transplant in time, added Long.

It's a situation Sherrie Logan could have faced when eight years ago her daughter Ashley's quickly failing health, right after she had seemingly recovered from a cold, led to an emergency liver transplant.

Sherrie knew her then-two-year-old would die if she remained on the donor list. Desperately looking for a solution, she sought help from family members, many of whom stepped forward to be tested for a match.

Her husband and sister were screened, and the morning her sister was identified as a perfect match, Ashley was able to go into surgery.

Now, 10-year-old Ashley lives her life to the fullest, enjoying swimming and other activities children her age do, all because a donor was found in time.

"We were very fortunate, but that's not how it typically happens," said Sherrie, a Barrie resident, in an interview.

The live donor programs are only accessible when you run out of time and options and are at a stage when you potentially won't survive the list, she said, which is why she feels it's important to educate everyone about the issue.

Following her experience, Sherrie co-founded Ashley's Angels to raise awareness and education about organ donation, encouraging people to sign up to donate organs to save lives.

According to a TGLN press release, increased efforts in improving organ donation included requiring hospitals to refer all potential donation cases to the network, and appointing physicians that work in-house to educate hospital staff about donation and facilitating implementation of donation policies.

Organ donor registration in Simcoe County is at 33%, said Long, and at 35% in Orillia, both higher than the provincial average of 30%. The rates are even higher in Barrie (43%), Innisfil (36%), and Midland (46%).

Other surrounding areas, such as Brechin, Oro-Station, Shanty Bay, Port Severn, Rama and Coldwater, fall under the three different Lake Simcoe Shore regions as classified by TGLN, and have registration levels between 36% and 44%, all higher than Ontario's average.

To be eligible to sign up as a donor, one must be 16 years or older and have a valid Ontario health card. At one time, an organ-donor card signed by the person tucked into their wallet would be an indication of their consent, Long said, but those cards are no longer in use.

Instead, she said, donors can register online at beadonor.ca, helping link that information directly to their health card.

And why wouldn't you do it? said Sherrie.

"It's kind of a legacy to leave behind," she said. "I'm not going to need my organs when I die, and I have the opportunity to save other people. I would give them a gift of living life. To me, that makes a lot of sense."

