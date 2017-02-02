Police are looking for two men who walked into a Barrie grocery store, filled their bags with meat and left without paying.

On Jan. 26 at 11 a.m., the pair entered Real Canadian Wholesale Club on Yonge Street with re-usable grocery bags in hand.

Police say they took a cart and walked directly to the meat section, then grabbed packages of steaks and chickens.

When their bags were full, they walked out of the store without paying.

Both men are described as white, 20-30 years old and wearing dark clothing, winter hats and either work boots or Timberlands.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. G. Brickell at 705-725-7025 ext. 2520 or at gbrickell@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.