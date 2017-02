Change text size for the story

ADJALA-TOSORONTIO TWP. - Two Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 24 theft of three vehicles here.

Nottawasaga OPP used police dogs to arrest the pair in Caledon.

The men, age 20 and 21, are charged with theft of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, theft from a vehicle and breaching their probation on other charges.

They were held for a bail hearing.

The stolen vehicles have been recovered.