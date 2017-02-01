COLLINGWOOD -

Police were called to Simcoe-Grey MP Kellie Leitch’s Collingwood constituency office Wednesday morning after staff found a large banner hanging from the roof.

The sign listed the names of the six victims from Sunday's deadly mosque attack in Quebec City.

Reading in black capital letters “Hate puts us all at risk,” followed by “Remember,” it then lists the names and ages of the victims. It also included the social-media hash tag #NOTMYMP and 'Resign Kellie Leitch'.

The banner was removed by workers before 10 a.m.

This is not the first time there has been a protest in front of the MP’s Collingwood office since she announced her intentions to challenge for the federal Conservative Party’s leadership, but it is the first time protest material has been affixed to the building.

Her platform on Canadian values and the screening of immigrants coming into the country have caused controversy among some people.

In November, there was a small group protesting in front of the Collingwood office after Leitch congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his victory, and later placards began popping up with the message #NOTMYMP.

Representatives from Leitch’s campaign team had little to say about Wednesday morning’s protest, but kept on track with Leitch’s Canadian values campaign by saying “freedom of speech is a Canadian value.”

According to Collingwood-Blue Mountains OPP, access to the rooftop of the one-level building was gained sometime overnight and a banner was hung by attaching it to the structure.

There was no damage was caused to the property.

The investigation is ongoing and no one has come forward to take responsibility.

