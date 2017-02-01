A man is in police custody after a downtown Barrie bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

City police said it happened at the Bank of Montreal at the corner of Collier and Mulcaster streets at approximately 2 p.m.

A man fled on foot, but police officers were not far behind.

“There was a foot pursuit and we were able to locate him and he was placed under arrest,” said Const. Nicole Rodgers of city police.

Barrie police have not released information about exactly what happened inside the bank, the amount of money involved or if there were injuries.

“Detectives are still on-scene collecting information,” Rodgers said.

More to come