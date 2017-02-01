Carla Ladd, Barrie's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), will retire at the end of June after five years with the city, and 40 years in public service.

Ladd will continue to be CAO during the next five months and has agreed not to retire until a new CAO has been hired.

“Carla has been our leader through a time of great change,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said. “Her leadership, integrity and strategic direction have helped build the City of Barrie into one of Canada’s top cities.

“All of us who have had the chance to work with Carla know that we’ve been lucky indeed to have a leading light in municipal government at the helm for the past five years.”

Ladd started with the city on Feb. 27, 2012, and since that time, she has lead the city through organizational changes and established a plan for balanced growth in the community.

She has been instrumental in creating a vibrant business environment through community partnerships, and bringing innovation and automation to Barrie City Hall.

In addition, Ladd has played an important role throughout the municipal sector, including service on the board of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, chairing the CAO Alliance and advocating for legislative change to build stronger communities.