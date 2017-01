ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - An Orillia man faces impaired driving charges after a vehicle went into a snowbank here early Sunday.

Just after 2 a.m., Barrie OPP were called to the area of Line 13 and Old Barrie Road.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He was later released with a Barrie court date.