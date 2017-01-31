Lougheed acclaimed at NVCA

Innisfil Councillor Doug Lougheed has been re-elected Chair of the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority, by acclamation, at the Authority's AGM on January 27. He has served as chair since 2015.

“As an authority, we have accomplished much over the past 2 years,” said Lougheed. “2017 will be a year of change, with a new CAO expected mid year. Working with current CAO Gayle Wood and NVCA staff, the board has set a course that will see us deliver on our commitment to protecting and enhancing the health of our watershed.”

Gail Ardiel, Deputy Mayor for the Town of the Blue Mountains, was acclaimed as Vice Chair, a position she has filled since 2014. Keith White, Councillor for Essa Twp., was elected second vice chair.

For more information, see www.nvca.on.ca.