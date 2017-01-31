High fashion in the 18th Century

Hip panniers so wide that the women who wore them had to walk sideways through doorways. Wigs, made of horse-hair or real hair, so elaborate and over-sized that they brushed the top of a carriage.

“Macaroni fashion was outrageous,” said Steve Travers, at the January meeting of the Innisfil Historical Society.

Travers introduced the fashions of the 18th Century to Society members, using slides and costumes. It may have been the Age of Enlightenment, when philosophers like Voltaire and Rousseau debated The Social Contract, tolerance, fraternity, and the equality of Mankind; it was also a time of great divisions between upper and lower classes, high mortality in childbirth, and rampant disease.

The upper classes, in particular, adopted the extremes of fashion - including white face paint (maquillage) and beauty spots or patches, the placement of which could be used to communicate (hence names like the Passionate, and the Whimsical), or to hide the pockmarks of smallpox and syphillis.

Travers analysed a typical 18th Century beauty: face whitened with make-up that included lead, lips and cheeks reddened with rouge (often containing mercury), eyebrows darkened with soot or extended with mouse hair. Eighteenth Century women were aware that dilated pupils made them more attractive – something confirmed by modern science, since pupils dilate when looking at someone of interest – and so would add a drop of Belladonna (Nightshade) to their eyes.

Dresses were low-cut at the bosom, and artificially-widened at the hips (to suggest better child-bearing ability, Travers suggested), while the waist was narrowed by tight corseting, often breaking the lower ribs and displacing internal organs, “making childbirth difficult.”

And the men, with their waistcoats, corset, pantaloons and peruques, could be as outrageous in their dress as the women.

Travers, who is Barrie's Town Crier, provided a fascinating look at the fashions, mores and culture of a by-gone era, and some of the darker aspects of society hidden behind the flounces and petticoats.