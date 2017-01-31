Dawe, Simpson re-elected to LSRCA Board

Newmarket - At its 2017 Annual General Meeting, the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority Board re-elected Aurora Mayor Geoff Dawe as Chair, for a third term, and Innisfil Councillor Richard Simpson as Vice Chair, for his second term.

LSRCA members also heard from Dr. Blair Feltmate, head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, at the University of Waterloo, who spoke of the impact of a changing climate on the environment and on residents; and watched a brief video, celebrating the Authority's 2016 accomplishments.

“It's clear the work we're doing is having an impact,” said Vice Chair Simpson. “Seeing the consolidated report of our accomplishments is really inspiring and each year I'm reminded of the exceptional work of our board, staff and partners. I'm particularly impressed with our youth outreach.

“We are creating a generation that will continue to create new and better solutions to address environmental issues.”

See www.lsrca.on.ca for more information.