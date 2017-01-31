CARP Chapter 36 is presenting 'Hydro Explained, Heat or Eat' at Barrie's Southshore Centre on Feb. 11, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Speakers include John Vincent on the history of hydro, Brian Hewson of the Ontario Energy Board, Tom Adams, an independent energy and environmental advisor and Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, who will speak to why your hydro bills are so high and what can be done about it.

During the past decade, the average cost of electricity has doubled in Ontario, CARP says. These increases have propelled Ontario into first place among Canadian provinces for hydro costs.

Seniors on fixed incomes are in a particularly perilous position, with increasing costs of living and declining returns on investments. It's not easy for many to cover any increases, let alone ones that are accelerating at such rates - often forcing them to choose between necessities and hydro.

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) is a national not-for profit, non-partisan association committed to advancing the quality of life for Canadians as they age.

For more information, e-mail barrie@carp.ca.