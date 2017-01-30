At their 2017 Annual General Meeting, on the heels of a keynote address from Dr. Blair Feltmate, Head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo, the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority (LSRCA) Board of Directors secured continuity by re-electing Aurora Mayor Geoffrey Dawe to the position of Chair for a third term and Innisfil Councillor Richard Simpson to the position of Vice Chair for a second term.

"While Dr. Feltmate certainly had us thinking about a number of significant impacts that climate change has in our lives and on our environment, Vice Chair Simpson and I are pleased to be able to offer another year of service to our watershed communities," said Dawe. "We've both gained some really valuable experience dealing with a number of the initiatives and challenges over the course of our previous terms and with the unwavering commitment of our fellow board members, we're confident that we can continue to lead the way in making our communities more resilient to climate change impacts."

Among other business, LSRCA also released its 2016 Annual Report detailing the highlights of their impressive achievements over the past year. Accompanying the annual report was a short video rendition encapsulating and celebrating the 2016 accomplishments.

"It's clear the work we're doing is having an impact," remarked Simpson. "Seeing the consolidated report of our accomplishments is really inspiring and each year I'm reminded of the exceptional work of our board, staff and partners. I'm particularly impressed with our youth outreach. As our leaders of tomorrow, we are creating a generation that will continue to create new and better solutions to address environmental issues," said Simpson.

To read a copy of LSRCA's Annual Report or to view the video, visit: http://www.lsrca.on.ca/Pages/Media-Release-In-A-Climate-of-Change-LSRCA-Offers-Stability.aspx.