The Barrie Colts have shown some serious resolve lately.

They’ll be needing that to continue against one of the top teams in the conference on Saturday.

Barrie finishes off another weekend of three games in as many nights at home against the Oshawa Generals, who entered Friday atop the Eastern Conference.

“At this point right now, the points are crucial and we’re fighting for a playoff spot,” said Colts goalie David Ovsjannikov. “Every game is important for us.”

Although the Generals have dealt away stars such as Anthony Cirelli and Mitch Vande Sompel, they remain a powerful squad.

Barrie still feels that a strong effort will give it a chance to win against Oshawa on Saturday night.

That was the attitude the Colts entered the weekend with, after taking on the Owen Sound Attack on Thursday night, a team that hadn’t lost in a month and a half.

To make matters worse, the Colts were without both of their overagers and dressed just 16 skaters.

Even with all of that against it, Barrie was even with the Attack at the end of regulation time before ultimately falling 3-2.

“We’ve got to build from this game,” said Colts forward Jason Smith. “We took a team that’s on a 15-game win streak to overtime, so we’ve just got to build on that.

“We just need to battle hard and have a full 60-minute game now.”

The Colts opened the scoring Thursday in an unlikely manner.

Smith fired a shot over the net, but the puck then ricocheted off of a stantion and come straight back out, hitting Owen Sound starter Emanuel Vella in the back.

With no time to react, the goalie could only turn around and watch as the puck hit him and crossed the goal line, giving Barrie a 1-0 lead.

“I haven’t seen that (before),” Smith said with a laugh. “I just got the puck and shot it, and it went over the net and took a weird bounce off the glass, went off of the goalie and in.

“It was kind of a weird one.”

The powerful Attack came to life shortly after, keeping the puck in the Barrie zone during an entire power play, with 54 seconds of it being a two-man advantage, but somehow could not beat Ovsjannikov.

First, the Czech pushed across his crease to stymie Kevin Hancock, who had an otherwise open net.

Moments later, Ovsjannikov got out to the top of the blue paint and flashed the leather, denying Petrus Palmu on a point shot.

“From the beginning, I was seeing the puck good, and I was comfortable during the game,” Ovsjannikov said.

The stellar play of the Colts netminder couldn’t keep the Attack off the board for much longer, though, and Aidan Dudas took advantage of a sharp pass from Markus Phillips by redirecting the puck into the far corner of the goal, tying the game at 1-1.

The Colts would escape the period with that score line, despite taking a pair of interference penalties, one of which came after Jonah Gadjovich dropped his stick and tried to play a puck with skate, but missed and was subsequently body-checked.

“We just wanted to work hard every shift and win the puck battles,” Smith said. “We wanted to have a good mentality through the game.”

While Barrie would kill that penalty, they weren’t able to stop an old teammate from giving Owen Sound the lead.

Passing along an almost even plane and taking advantage of the odd-man situation, Matt Schmalz fed Maksim Sushko, who in turn slipped the puck past the last defenceman to Cordell James.

The former Colts captain beat his old teammate to the blocker side, making it 2-1 for the Attack.

Barrie continued to find a way to stick with Owen Sound, and managed to tie things up thanks to another weird goal.

Jason Willms bumped an Attack defender at the Barrie blue-line and stole the puck, going down the ice on a 2-on-1.

Willms fed Magwood, who got a chop on his hands as he skated towards the net, causing the forward to lift his stick.

It was no matter, as the free-flowing puck drifted under Vella and in to tie things at 2-2 after 40 minutes.

“Those goals were pretty crazy,” Ovsjannikov said. “But if you work hard, good things will happen to you.”

In the third period, both teams tried to crack down on the opportunities given to the other.

Nick Suzuki backhanded a puck way over the goal that bounced off of the mesh and came back down hard, forcing Ovsjannikov to reach over his own net and catch it when the play wasn’t blown dead.

“I was just trying to focus on the guy on the puck and leave the other guys to my teammates,” Ovsjannikov said. “They played a great game today.”

With the win streak on the line, Owen Sound turned things up.

Schmalz found Dudas on the other side of the crease, and the rookie looked to have Ovsjannikov beat, but the goalie sprawled out and stopped the puck with his arm while lying on the ice.

“He was outstanding tonight,” Smith said of his goalie. “He pushed us to overtime, for sure, and in my books, he was our first star.”

The Attack outshot Barrie 14-3 in the third, but the Colts managed to hold on and get the game to overtime.

Both teams had chances early, with Ovsjannikov having to stand tall to deny Suzuki, while Ben Hawerchuk just ran out of room on the short side at the other end.

Dudas sent a pass up the ice that hit a stick and slowed down enough for Palmu to get it and make a quick move before beating Ovsjannikov on the blocker side, giving the Attack their 15th-straight win.

“I think this is a good game to build on for us,” Ovsjannikov said. “That’s a really good team at the other end, and it shows that if you work hard, good things will happen for us.”

The Colts were in Mississauga on Friday night to battle the Steelheads.

Game time Saturday night against the Generals is 7:30 p.m.

