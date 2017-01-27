Ontario Colleges, including Georgian in Barrie, could have new marching orders on how their top people will be paid.

The Liberal government has ordered colleges to come up with new salary proposals for their presidents and other executives, after some institutions proposed pay hikes of 50%.

“I’m saying to the colleges: ‘What you’ve presented so far doesn’t meet the test’,” said Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews. “I’m not going to do your job for you.

“Go back, you know your sector best, you know your communities best, come back with a framework that actually does meet the letter of and the spirit of the legislation.”

A draft plan for Georgian’s executive compensation included a salary of as much as $400,000 for its president and $273,000 for its vice-presidents and other top executives.

Tom McBride, chairman of the college’s board of governors, said it’s his understanding that Georgian stayed within the suggested pay structure based on the college’s size and complexity.

“The province weighed in because they saw numerous (colleges) going for bigger categories, which implied bigger pay,” he said. “We’re hopeful that we’re not back at square one. We’re trying to sort out what it (Matthews’ announcement) does mean for us.”

A public-sector wage freeze is expiring, and colleges were posting their executive compensation proposals under new regulations that came into force in September.

The new legislation - introduced after years of complaints about generous salaries and severance packages for executives in the public sector - created new compensation frameworks that cap salary and performance-related payments, prohibits signing bonuses, retention bonuses and cash housing allowances.

“Georgian simply wants to bring in a compensation model that deals with ... we’ve had almost a six-year (salary) freeze,” McBride said. “Even if you catch them up today, they’ve got five, six years of missed income, which will never be caught up. Because there’s no retroactive allowed.”

McBride noted Georgian wants to be competitive with other colleges, to attract and retain good people, and executive compensation is part of that exercise.

Some colleges have also been using universities and hospitals as executive compensations comparators, the province said.

The colleges are the first out with proposals under the new framework, so Matthews said hospitals and universities will be watching developments with interest.

In fairness to the colleges, Matthews said, the amounts posted were the maximums of a salary range, so she’s asking them to be more transparent as to what compensation would actually be.

Ontario Public Services Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 350, represents full-time and part-time faculty, counsellors and librarians at Georgian College. The number varies from semester to semester, but it is at approximately 530 people. There are about another 340 non-unionized faculty members at Georgian.

A Local 350 official said it is aware of the recent decision by Matthews and is awaiting the board’s next proposal.

The local declined further comment.

MaryLynn West-Moynes, Georgian’s president and CEO, had a salary of $279,068 in 2015, according to Ontario public sector salary disclosure documents, otherwise known as the Sunshine List.

Georgian had three vice-presidents in 2015, with salaries ranging from $182,438 to $218,645. The college had seven executive directors in 2015 whose salaries ranged from $129,117 to $166,486.

Georgian’s executive compensation plan also has what’s called an at-risk performance pay factor, during the college’s April 1 to March 31 fiscal year.

For example, 20% of the president’s pay is risk-based on annual performance, while 15% of vice-presidents’ and executive directors’ pay is risk-based on annual performance.

The college’s board of governors does the annual performance review process for Georgian’s president, while the president does the same for other members of the executive team, with board oversight.

The Ontario government releases its annual disclosure of public-sector salaries of those who earn more than $100,000, for the previous year, in March.

- With files by the Canadian Press

