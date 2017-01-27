Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Barrie, as well as Orillia, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Midland, Washago, Lagoon City and Collingwood.

Snow squalls have developed over Georgian Bay and are extending into the area. Local snowfall amounts of 15 centimetres in 12 hours will be possible under the most intense snow squalls.

The potential for snow squalls will continue into the weekend, Environment Canada says.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

In Barrie, Environment Canada is calling for flurries and snow squalls, local blowing snow amounting to 15 cm today. Winds will be northwest at 20 kilometres an hour, gusting 40 km/h to 60 km/h Friday morning. The high will be 0 degrees Celsius.

Tonight there will be flurries and a few snow squalls ending near midnight, then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. The low will be -3 C.

Saturday will be cloudy, with a 60% chance of flurries in the morning. There will be a risk of snow squalls in the afternoon, with amounts of 2 cm to 4 cm. Winds will be southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be 0 C.

At night the forecast is for flurries or snow squalls, with a low of -7 C.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

To report severe weather, send an e-mail to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ONStorm.