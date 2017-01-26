A local hip-hop duo hits a high note Friday night, opening for T.I. at Liquid Chrome’s 14th anniversary concert party in downtown Barrie.

Spenny x Simco Slim will be performing songs off their first album, an EP called Hit and Run.

The five tracks were released, hard copies only, on Nov. 3, and an online release is expected to follow in the near future.

A video release for Flippadatongue features scenes from Barrie and Toronto.

“We’ve been working in the skateboard community. A unique approach is to tie in skateboard community as well,” Spenny said. “We use our own music and do some skateboarding; we do a music video, an artsy montage. For me, it’s fun and it’s fun to be to authentic.”

Spenny’s first love is skateboarding and it still is. He’s been doing it for the past 14 years and can be seen on the video performing the occasional trick and rapping.

He competed in his late teens, and then, at the end of high school, landed a sponsorship to compete in Ontario.

During a music and skateboarding trip to Los Angeles, after he saw first-hand what an injury can do, he gave up competing and turned his attention to music.

“Hip-hop definitely intrigued me and it propelled me into it,” he said, adding that there was always music in his house growing up, but no one was a musician.

“The radio was always on and I got a real kick out of it. I remember the first time I heard soul music, like James Brown, and later when hip-hop became a thing.”

He also had an interest in theatre and appeared in several school productions.

In his last year at St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School the theatre class had a two-part credit that included a singing class. It set him on the road vocally and marked the beginning of Spenny x Simco Slim five years ago.

Spenny, also known as Spencer Wilson, met Simco Slim (Cody Robertson) at Unity Market’s Cypher night, which is akin to an open-mic night for hip-hop artists.

Wilson liked Robertson’s beats and Robertson liked Wilson’s voice and they decided to team up.

For their live performances they include DJ Jordi LaForty, who is also from Barrie. He went to Innsidale Secondary School and does the scratch breakdown to accompany Spenny’s stream of

consciousness lyrics. He was also featured on the album.

Robertson, who went to Barrie North Collegiate, now lives in Toronto where he is an assistant engineer at a recording studio. He makes all the beats, engineers and produces the songs. For live performances, he keeps to the background, off stage and manages the sound.

Spenny x Simco Slim have been performing in Barrie, Orillia, and the Toronto.

Next week, on Tuesday, Spenny and Jordi play the Bourbon, a restaurant/club in downtown Barrie.

Spenny can most often be seen Tuesday nights at Unity Market’s Cypher Night. It’s open to the public, starts around 8 p.m. and admission is free.

“People are freestyling. I always say it’s a great way to sharpen your sword,” said Spenny, who writes the lyrics, which he likes to keep real yet open for interpretation.

He is handling more of the business aspect of the duo to turn in into more of a full-time venture.

Liquid Chrome’s 14th anniversary concert party unfolds with special guests Robbie G, Omari Shakir, Chameleon, Spenny x Simco Slim and headliner T. I. at the Ranch on Friday. Doors open a 9 p.m. It’s a 19+ show. Tickets start at $50.