After more than three years at the helm of Bravado show choir, Katie Pergau will be passing her baton on to another music director and conductor.

Her current commitment is up at the end of the 2016-17 season, in June.

Her role with the choir began as a singer, two years after she moved to Barrie, from Toronto, with her family in 2008.

In 2013, the structure of the choir changed with Scott Boyer remaining as artistic director and Pergau became music director.

They shared responsibilities for a year or so until Boyer left the choir and she became the sole director.

Pergau embraced the choir’s commuity spirit and took them to the next level musically.

She also introduced a children’s concert complete with family-oriented activities, established a subcommittee to advise on music selection and contributed in a variety of other ways from painting sets and setting up risers to joining the choir in the choreography of some musical numbers.

Jan Aikins, the choir’s board president, said she sorely missed.

Pergau wears a number of other musical hats in the community. She is the organist and choir director at Burton Avenue Church and she is also executive director of the Barrie Music Festival (formerly Barrie Kiwanis Music Festival).

Growing up in Peterborough, Pergau has always enjoyed music. She started singing in a choir at the age of six. She took both voice and piano lessons, acquired her Grade 8 voice and Grade 10 piano.

It is choral music that holds a special place in her heart, in part for the “colour” of the sound that can be created with the blending of different voices.

She has been a part of a variety of choirs - big, small, traditional - but was looking for something different when she joined Bravado.

“I was looking for something that was outside of the choral box,” Pergau said. “The choir is full of the most fun and some of the zaniest people that I know and we laugh probably more than what’s required.

“We have a lot of fun together and I think we create some amazing sound.”

Under her baton the choir produced some unique themed concerts starting with the Bravado Family Christmas in 2014, Kool Britannia and Big Band Christmas in 2015, the 20th anniversary show, H2O and Christmas at the Movies in 2016.

The upcoming concert, May 12-13, Vegas – Just the Right Amount of Wrong, will mark her last with the choir.

She said she looks forward to what the choir will do in the future. She plans on spending more time with her family which includes two young children who are just discovering the joy of music.

The 33 auditioned singers that make up Bravado are looking for a new director to lead them musically, with all the staging and choreography that goes into each performance as well as to help them further their mission of Building Community Through Music.

Duties include developing an artistic vision for each season, auditioning new singers, leading weekly rehearsals and representing the choir in its community activities.

Interested candidates are invited to apply with resume and references as well as a creative explanation stating interest in taking on the position to Jan Aikins at janaikins@rogers.com. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31.

For more information, visit www.bravadoshowchoir.com.