A man has been charged with faking his community service and a charitable donation when at Barrie Courthouse facing another charge Tuesday.

City police say a Mississauga man had entered into a diversion agreement with the courts last October relating to vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and transportation fraud charges.

He was to complete a specific number of community service hours, make a charitable donation and provide proof he's done this.

Police say he provided the courts with a letter and a receipt stating the requirements were met with a Toronto church and its charitable organization.

But when they were checked it was determined the church had not issued these documents.

On Tuesday while at Barrie Courthouse facing another charge, the 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with uttering forged documents. He was held for a bail hearing.